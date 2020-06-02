Suriya and Karthi are two top South Indian actors who enjoy a decent fan following in all nooks of the country. The recent news about the stars is regarding their possible union in the remake of a Malayalam blockbuster.

According to reports, they are all set to share the screen space in the remake of Mollywood blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Suriya as Biju Menon, Karthi as Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Even though not official, credible sources to Five Star Kathiresan, who bought the remake rights of the film reveal that Suriya and Karthi will play the role of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in this remake movie respectively. Earlier, it has been reported that Five Star Kathiresan had roped in Sasikumar to play one of these roles. But as this is show business, anything can change anytime, and the makers are now apparently planning to rope in big names like Suriya and Karthi to do lead roles in this flick.

This recent news is receiving positive reviews from all corners, and audiences are eagerly waiting to see Suriya and Karthi for the first time on screen. If such a union happens in Kollywood, it could break all current box-office records, and in all probabilities, it will emerge as a huge hit in South India, considering the fan power of Suriya and Karthi in states like Kerala and Telangana.

Suriya fans awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru

Suriya fans are currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru, which is being directed by Sudha Kongara. This action drama film will portray the story of Air Deccan Founder GR Gopinath. Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas, Jackie Shroff, and Mohan Babu.

On the other hand, Karthi's upcoming movie is Ponniyin Selvan, which is being helmed by legendary director Mani Ratnam. This film is loaded with an ensemble star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarathkumar, Trisha, and Vikram Prabhu.