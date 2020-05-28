Ponmagal Vandhal will be releasing on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on May 29, and expectations on the film are already high.

The trailer, which released a couple of days ago, has impressed fans of all sections and undoubtedly, the makers are sure that the film would spread all the necessary awareness on women's safety. Jyothika is playing the leading lady in the film and her husband and actor Suriya Sivakumar has produced the film.

'This film is very close to my heart'

Talking about the film, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Jyothika said, "I have done around 49 odd films. But this film is very close to my heart."

This is more about women, what is happening to them and how society reacts to it. Why I say this film is important as well, is because I too have a daughter. I want her to be safe and grow up safe, just like any other girl."

Earlier, when she made a comeback and started her second innings with 36 Vayadhanile, Suriya, who produced that film too, said that his wife didn't take any remuneration.

Talking about the salary she gets paid by her husband for Ponmagal Vandhal, especially for taking the film on her shoulders, Jyothika said, "The biggest salary that I have got from him is his fans. When the teaser or trailer of any of my films release, much before Jyothika fans pitch in, it is Suriya's fans who shower all their support and love for me. I haven't asked them to and he (Suriya) neither did. So his fans itself are the biggest salary that he has given me already, as a gift."

There were a lot of controversies going on around this film releasing OTT, and also about the statements that Jyothika has made at a recent awards function. Regardless, the couple is super confident that the film will win the hearts of many.