Suriya, the Nadipin Nayagan of Tamil cinema may soon act in a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Ayan. This upcoming movie will be directed by KV Anand, and the film is expected to go on floors in 2021.

Ayan sequel raises expectations

Even though an official confirmation regarding this movie is yet to be made, close sources to KV Anand reveal that the director is apparently penning the script for this upcoming flick. Just like the prequel, this upcoming movie will be also based on smuggling, and this film will also feature high octane action sequences featuring Suriya.

It should be noted that Ayan marked the first collaboration of Suriya and KV Anand. The movie upon its release received positive reviews from all corners, and it emerged as one of the biggest hits in the career of the actor. Songs of this movie were also chartbusters, and these tracks composed by Harris Jayaraj are still popular on YouTube.

Suriya and KV Anand later joined hands for the movie 'Maatran' in 2012 and 'Kaappaan' in 2019. However, both these films failed to recreate the magic set by Ayan, and emerged as average grosser at the box-office.

As Suriya and KV Anand are now apparently gearing up with a sequel to Ayan, fans are all in a state of ecstasy, and they believe that this upcoming movie will mark an end to the hit-drought of the actor.

Suriya awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru

Suriya is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru which is being directed by Sudha Kongara. The film will narrate the real-life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas, Jackie Shroff, and Mohan Babu in other prominent roles.

Soorarai Pottru was originally scheduled to release on April 09, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers have now indefinitely postponed the release of this movie.