KV Anand has collaborated with Suriya for the third time for Kaappaan, an action thriller like their previous works, but entirely set in a new premise. The film has ensemble cast comprising of Mollywood superstar Mohanlal and real-life celebrity couple Arya and Sayyeshaa.

Boman Irani, Samuthirakani, Thalaivasi Vijay, Poorna, and others are part of the cast. The film has Harris Jayaraj's music, Harris Jayaraj's music and Anthony's editing.

The story revolves around a commando from the SPG (Special Protection Group) played by Suriya. It is lesser-known armed force for public whose sole aim is to provide security for the Prime Minister for former Prime Minister of India along with their family members. The officers' primary aim of the officers is to safeguard their masters and will be prepared to take bullets from the enemy, while other departments will try to counter attack the enemy.

Mohanlal plays the role of the Prime Minister of the country named Chandrakanth Varma. Arya will enact the character of his son, while Sayyeshaa will be seen an important character, who works in the Prime Minister's office.

Hype:

The movie has garnered a lot of curiosity with its teasers and trailers. With Suriya and KV Anand's earlier movies being hits at the box office, the audience have kept hopes on the Tamil flick. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below: