India's second surgical strike, in response to the Pulwama attack, has received thunderous applause from all sections of the Indian society.

A number of Bollywood celebs have appreciated the IAF and saluted their spirit and bravery. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher, Tussar Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Athiya Shetty, Swara Bhasker and Sonkashi Sinha are some of the celebs who were the first ones to take to Twitter to applaud the IAF.

However, as expected, the scenario is not the same in Pakistan. Many Pakistani celebs have openly condemned India's counter-strike and some have even mocked India's strike alleging its fake.

Mahira Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees, has said, "Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail.. Pakistan zindabad."

Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail.. Pakistan zindabad. https://t.co/sH0VGGAERC — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 26, 2019

On the other hand, Veena Malik, who gained prominence in the industry with her stint in Bigg Boss and an alleged link-up with Ashmit Patel, tweeted, "My Name is tree...And I'm not a Terrorist."

My Name is tree...And I'm not a Terrorist ???...!!!#Surgicalstrike2 — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 26, 2019

In India too, a few celebs have come out seeking peace and an end to war. Gauahar Khan and Sandhya Mridul are a few of them. Sandhya Mridul tweeted, "To celebrate courage is one thing. To celebrate violence. Not." Gauahar Khan tweeted, "#India ❤️ ! May this world be a happy, peaceful, accepting place to be in !"

To celebrate courage is one thing. To celebrate violence. Not. — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) February 26, 2019

Both the actresses have been heavily trolled for their tweets.