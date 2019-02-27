Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that he is very proud of Pakistan Air Force and has backed the claims of his Prime Minister for calls of restoring talks to maintain normalcy in the region.

A day after India attacked the Jaish terror camps, Pakistan violated India's air space and the Pakistan PM subsequently said in a televised address that it was just a demonstration of Pakistan's military strength.

Afridi took to Twitter and wrote, "Proud of Pakistan Armed Forces @OfficialDGISPR. This is how we treat our enemies even. The War Hysteria started by India must end now. We are a peace loving nation & the only solution to this is joint dialogue as suggested in speech by our PM @ImranKhanPTI"

Proud of Pakistan Armed Forces @OfficialDGISPR. This is how we treat our enemies even. The War Hysteria started by India must end now. We are a peace loving nation & the only solution to this is joint dialogue as suggested in speech by our PM @ImranKhanPTI#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/28ikB2457Z — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 27, 2019

"The officers of the Pakistan army has looked after me very well. They are thorough gentlemen, starting from the captain who rescued me from the mob and from his soldiers and thereafter the officers of the unit I was taken to. This is what I would expect my army to behave as and I'm very impressed by the Pakistani army," Abhinandan says in the video.

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, India attacked Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan. Also, a day after the attacks India accused Pakistan of using its Air Force to target Indian military installations on Wednesday, which in ways was an escalation.

"We didn't take action on Tuesday morning because we weren't aware of the damage caused by air strike by India. We did not want to cause much collateral damage in India when there was not much damage on our side. The only motive of Pakistan's strike today was to demonstrate that we have the capability to hit back," Imran Khan said in his address.

India then summoned Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah to the South Block in the capital. He was informed about the captured pilot by Pakistani authorities.

Earlier too Afridi backed Imran Khan's claims that Pakistan had no hand in the Pulwama attack and that India should provide proof if they want any action against the terrorists.