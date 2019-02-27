The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has "prepared a counter" if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decides in favour of boycotting India's match against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Both boards, BCCI and PCB, will be raising the issue during ICC's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting in Dubai which started on February 27. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, MD Wasim Khan and COO Subhan Ahmad are already in the Arab city to attend the various meetings and workshops.

"Pakistan's stance is that if India wants to give a walkover, it can't do anything about it. But it will pose a question as to what happens if both countries again qualify to meet each other in the knockout stages," a PCB official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Many veteran Indian cricketers have asked the BCCI to boycott the match against Pakistan saying that one match will not make a difference and the nation is more important than any cricket match. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly had said to a media channel, "Whatever happened in Pulwama last week was really sad...it is the worst possible thing that could ever happen. And, whatever reactions came from the people of India...was right. There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident."

"This is a 10-team World Cup and every team plays every team and I feel if India doesn't play a match in the World Cup, it won't be an issue," Ganguly added.

Meanwhile, Ganguly's former teammate Sachin Tendulkar wanted India to go ahead with the match as they have never lost a World Cup against Pakistan. "India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would hate to personally give them two points and help them in the tournament."

At the same time, Sachin said that he will stand by whatever the nation decides. "Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart."

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has raised concern over the security in the upcoming World Cup at the ICC meeting which started earlier today in Dubai. "On behalf of the BCCI, Rahul Johri raised concerns for the safety and security of the Indian team, match officials and the Indian Fans, at the CEC Meeting," a senior BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

In response, ICC has assured BCCI of the security measures and "minuted" them on the same. "The ICC CEO David Richardson assured the BCCI that the ICC will ensure that everything is done to address the concerns raised," the official added.

For the moment, India is scheduled to play Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford in Manchester.