Rakhi Sawant had been away from the spotlight for the last few months. The actress recently made a comeback in front of the paparazzi with a complete transformation. Rakhi seemed to have lost a substantial amount of weight. The diva looked much younger and had a refreshing look on her face. Rakhi's weight loss left everyone shocked.

Even the paparazzi couldn't stop themselves from asking how she lost all that weight. Rakhi was in Dubai the last few months amid rumors of a health scare. However, she is back in Mumbai now and grabbing headlines with her slimmer version. The 'Dekhta Hai Tu Kya' dancer attended Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's wedding on the sets of 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga'.

On her weight loss

Sawant also told the paps that she was happy to be back on the channel that gave her fame and success. "Shaadi ka mahaul hai toh main khush hoon. Ye channel ne mujhe bahot support kiya hai aur aaj Rakhi Sawant joh kuch bhi hai usmein channel ka bahot bada haanth hai, Bigg Boss and all aapne mujhe dekha hai. (It is wedding mood now, and I am also happy. This channel has supported me a lot and whatever Rakhi Sawant is today, it because of this channel).

Social media reactions

When asked the reason behind her weight loss, Rakhi credited it to Dubai. She said that she has been eating dates and dry fruits in Dubai. She added that the weather and everything in Dubai turned her into a slimmer version.

There have been reports of Rakhi joining Bigg Boss 19 as a guest. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.