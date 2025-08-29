It hasn't even been a week since Bigg Boss 19 premiered, and sparks have already started flying among the contestants. At the center of all the chaos is spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, who has been grabbing the limelight with her outrageous statements and antics.

From demanding housemates call her boss to flaunting that she has an affluent lifestyle with bodyguards to requesting a medical room after sweeping the floor, Tanya has become the main source of entertainment inside the house, where there's no mobile, TV, or other distractions.

The drama hasn't slowed down either. Several reels of Tanya's antics have gone viral on social media. In one clip, she is seen locking horns with Gaurav Khanna. Tanya deliberately instigates a rift between Gaurav and Kunicka Sadanand, and when the duo got into a heated argument, she burst out laughing and told fellow housemates, "Look, Kunicka and Gaurav are fighting!"

The captaincy task further exposed cracks in relationships. Kunicka, who has often been called "mom" by Gaurav, felt deeply betrayed when he openly supported Ashnoor Kaur during the task, insisting she was the best candidate. Hurt and angry, Kunicka accused Gaurav of backstabbing her, marking the first major fallout in a bond that once appeared unshakable.

But the real highlight came from a live feed clip that quickly went viral—the first big talking point of the season. Away from the rest of the house, Tanya confronted Gaurav and said confidently, "Do you know why you can't win this show? Because I'm here, and I'm already the winner."

Gaurav shot back: "Do you know why you're even here? Because this time, Rakhi Sawant rejected the show, and they had no choice but to take you."

The sharp exchange lit up social media instantly, sparking a flurry of memes and heated debates. While many slammed Gaurav for dragging Rakhi Sawant into the fight, others called out Tanya for being self-obsessed.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants include names like Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, among others.