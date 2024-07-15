Mollywood director Nithin Renji Panicker has confirmed that the plans to make a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Lelam have been shelved.

Speaking at a promotional event for the promotion of his new web series Nagendran's Honeymoons, Nithin revealed that he canceled the plans to make Lelam 2 with Suresh Gopi due to personal reasons.

Suresh Gopi fans disappointed

Earlier, several media reports claimed that Nithin Renji Panicker will soon direct Lelam 2 with the script being penned by his father Renji Panicker.

The news, at that time, went viral on online spaces, as Lelam was one of the biggest blockbusters in the career of Suresh Gopi.

As Nithin has confirmed the current state of the movie, Suresh Gopi fans have started expressing their disappointment on social media platforms.

However, some netizens said that a sequel to Lelam is not possible now, as most of the actors in the prequel are no more.

Nithin Renji Panicker has previously worked with Suresh Gopi in the movie Kaaval. Even though the film received mixed reviews from audiences, Kaaval became a sleeper hit at the box office.

Lelam: All you need to know

Directed by veteran filmmaker Joshy, Suresh Gopi portrayed the role of Aanakkattil Chackochi in Lelam.

The movie centered around Chackochi's journey to avenge the death of his father.

The film was loaded with strong punch dialogues penned by Renji Panicker, and Lelam is still considered one of the most fire brand movies ever made in Mollywood.

On the acting front, Suresh Gopi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Janaki vs State of Kerala, popularly known as JSK.

Varaaham, another film of the superstar is also currently in its post-production stage.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is expected to join the shooting sets of Ottakkomban soon. After finishing the film, the actor will join the shooting of another movie which will be directed by Mahesh Narayanan in the banner of Mammootty Kampany.