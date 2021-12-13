It was on November 25th that Suresh Gopi's most-anticipated film Kaaval hit the theaters all across the nation. Upon release, the film directed by Nithin Renji Panicker received mixed to positive responses from audiences, and even after three weeks, the film is doing well at the box office. According to the latest updates, Kaaval has apparently grossed more than Rs 16.5 crores at the Indian box office.

Kaaval becomes a profitable venture for Joby George

Apart from the total collection from the Indian box office, Kaaval has done a pre-release business of Rs 10.25 crores, which includes the amount the producer got for OTT and satellite rights.

It should be noted that Kaaval is a film made with a budget of just Rs 6.5 crores including distribution, and considering the collection figures and pre-release business, it has emerged as a profitable venture for Joby George's Goodwill Entertainments.

Kaaval: The comeback of Superstar Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi has been active in politics over the past few years, and now he is a Rajya Sabha MP. Last year, he made a comeback to the industry with Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamundu. However, Varane Avashyamundu was a light-hearted comedy, and audiences saw a new Suresh Gopi without his vintage mannerisms.

But when it comes to Kaaval, Suresh Gopi fans have many things to rejoice, as they saw their action king in his vintage looks and style in several parts of the film. Suresh Gopi's flashback scenes and his transformation were well received by audiences, and they are now eagerly waiting for his next projects Paappan and Ottakomban.

Apart from Suresh Gopi, Kaaval also stars Renji Panicker, Rachel David, and Kichu Tellus in other crucial roles.