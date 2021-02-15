A few hours back, Suresh Gopi, on his official Facebook announced the title of his next movie that will be directed by Joshiy, widely touted to be the biggest hitmaker in Mollywood. The new film has been titled 'Paappan', and it will feature Suresh Gopi in the role of Mathew Paappan, an IPS officer.

Apart from Suresh Gopi, 'Paappan' also stars his son Gokul Suresh, Sunny Wayne, Nyla Usha, and Neeta Pillai in other prominent roles. The script of this movie is penned by RJ Shaan, while the music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. As Suresh Gopi is again joining hands with hitmaker Joshiy, expectations surrounding this film have already reached sky high, as the duo has previously delivered blockbuster movies like 'Pathram' and 'Lelam'.

Suresh Gopi's royal comeback to Mollywood

It was in 2020 that Suresh Gopi made his comeback to Mollywood with 'Varane Avashyamundu' after five years of hiatus, due to his political commitments. 'Varane Avashyamundu' which also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Shobhana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in other prominent roles emerged as a huge hit in Kerala, and it reaffirmed Suresh Gopi's stardom in the industry.

During a promotional event for this movie, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that Suresh Gopi's stardom in Mollywood is intact, and it will never fade even if the actor takes a hiatus.

Suresh Gopi: The roaring lion of the south

It was in the 1990s that Suresh Gopi climbed the stairs of stardom. Post the release of Commissioner, directed by Shaji Kailas, Suresh Gopi emerged as the third superstar in Mollywood after Mammootty and Mohanlal. During those times, Suresh Gopi movies even had a huge fan following in states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra.

The upcoming film lineup of Suresh Gopi strongly indicates that he is back in action, as most of his films have a promising cast and crew.

'Kaaval' is the next Suresh Gopi movie that will hit the theaters. The film is directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, and it features the superstar in the role of Thamban. Renji Panicker is also playing a crucial role in 'Kaaval'.

Another film of Suresh Gopi which is currently in its production stage is 'Ottakomban', directed by Mathews Thomas and written by Shibin Francis. Produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam, the film is touted to be the most expensive movie in the career of the star.

As Suresh Gopi is all set to rock the box-office with promising lineups, his fans strongly claim that there is only one Action King in Mollywood, and it is none other than their own 'SG'.