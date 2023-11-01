After months of anxious wait, Suresh Gopi's much-anticipated movie Garudan is all set to hit the theaters on November 03. Touted to be a high-voltage thriller, the film has already succeeded in creating a pre-release hype among audiences.

The film marks Suresh Gopi's return to the big screen after Mein Hoon Moosa, which was an average grosser at the box-office. With this movie, which falls in Suresh Gopi's most comfortable genre, the actor is aiming to come back to the forefront of stardom in style.

Midhun Manuel Thomas holds the key

Garudan is scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who has previously penned the blockbuster thriller 'Anjaam Pathira'.

As Midhun has proved his mettle in crafting thriller movies, social media users believe that Garudan will turn out to be another blockbuster outing from the star writer.

Garudan is directed by debutante Arun Varma. Apart from Suresh Gopi, the film also features Biju Menon, Jagadish, Siddique, Abhirami, and Divya Pillai in the lead roles.

The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames.

Suresh Gopi: Upcoming movies

Suresh Gopi who is leading a parallel life as a politician is currently busy with the shooting of his new movie JSK. In the film, Suresh Gopi is playing the role of an advocate.

Other movies of Suresh Gopi which are in the various stages of production are Oru Perumkaliyaattam directed by Jayaraj and SG251.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether Suresh Gopi's most anticipated movie Ottakkomban will start rolling anytime soon. According to inside reports, the film has been delayed due to financial issues.