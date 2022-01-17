Suresh Gopi, the action king of Mollywood made a strong comeback to the industry with Kaaval which was released on November 25. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews, this Nithin Renji Panicker directorial grossed over Rs 16.5 crores at the box-office. And now, Suresh Gopi is back in action with his next movie titled Paappan. The film is directed by Joshiy, and Paappan marks the reunion of the actor-director duo after blockbuster films like Lelam, Pathram, and Vazhunnor.

Paappan's official motion poster sets internet on fire

A couple of days back, the makers of Paappan released the official motion poster of the movie. In the poster, Suresh Gopi can be seen lighting a cigarette in his unique style, and in the backdrop, we can see Gokul Suresh standing.

The major highlight of the motion poster is the scintillating background score composed by Jakes Bejoy. The coloring seems impeccable, and it played a crucial role in giving a mysterious feel to the video.

The motion poster has already gone viral on the internet, and it has already racked up more than one million views on YouTube. Later, Suresh Gopi released the first look poster of the movie, and this poster too received positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

Paappan: All you need to know

Paappan is expected to be a crime thriller. In this film, Suresh Gopi will be seen playing the role of a voluntarily retired S.P. from the Crime Branch who is unwillingly reinstated to the force for investigating a long-standing murder case.

Apart from Suresh Gopi and Gokul Suresh, the film also stars Nyla Usha, Asha Sarath, Vijayaraghavan, and Shammi Thilakan in other crucial roles. RJ Shaan has written the script of this movie.

The shooting of this movie was completed recently, and the makers are now busy with post-production works.