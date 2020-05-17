Suresh Gopi, the action Superstar of Mollywood recently made a strong comeback with the movie Varane Avashyamundu that also starred Dulquer Salman in another prominent role. The recent news about the star is regarding his 250th film, which will be directed by Mathews Thomas, who has previously an associated director of Amal Neerad.

Suresh Gopi: The roaring lion is back

As per reports, Suresh Gopi will play the role of Kaduvaakkunnel Kuruvachan in this movie which has been tentatively titled 'Suresh Gopi 250'. Close sources to the movie reveal that this movie will be made in such a way that it will be a revisit to the actor's golden era in which he had portrayed many roles dozed with anger and fury.

The director has apparently narrated the script to Suresh Gopi, and he gave a positive nod without any hesitation. The script of the movie is penned by Shibin Francis, who has previously written Amal Neerad's CIA and Arunkumar Aravind's Underworld.

Shaji Kumar who has previously handled the cinematography for movies like Pulimurugan and Odiyan will crank the camera for this upcoming film. The makers are also planning to rope in a Bollywood starlet to play the role of the lead female lead in this flick. More details regarding the cast and crew of this film will be unveiled in the coming days.

Suresh Gopi fans awaiting the release of Kaaval

Suresh Gopi's upcoming release is Kaaval, which is being directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, who made his debut in Mollywood with the movie Kasaba. The film is expected to be a high voltage thriller, and the recent stills from the film's shooting spot had gone viral on social media platforms.

Apart from Suresh Gopi, this film also stars Lal, Zaya David, Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev in other prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Joby George in the banner of Goodwill Entertainments.