Suresh Gopi, the action king of Malayalam cinema, may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur as a BJP candidate. As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have apparently called Suresh Gopi to New Delhi for a discussion. If Suresh Gopi gives a positive nod to PM Modi and Shah, he will contest from Thrissur constituency, thus posing a strong challenge to both LDF and UDF candidates.

Earlier, Thushar Vellappally from the BDJS party was named the NDA candidate in Thrissur constituency. However, Tushar revealed that he will be locking horns with Rahul Gandhi in the Wayanad constituency, and this factor has compelled the BJP leadership to look for a publicly accepted figure in Thrissur constituency.

It should be noted that Suresh Gopi is a man known for his philanthropic efforts, and he is widely considered as an elegant personality despite political differences by the general Kerala public. The actor has donated a whopping sum of money to several people while hosting 'Kodeeshwaran' in Asianet, and these moves made people call him 'Superstar of Millions'.

Even though chances of Suresh Gopi winning from Thrissur constituency are pretty low, top BJP leadership believes that the actor will at least end the race in the second spot.

However, a few days back, Suresh Gopi had made it clear that he is not interested to contest in elections due to his commitments in the entertainment industry. The actor is now busy with the shooting of his new movie 'Tamilarasan' directed by Babu Yogeeswaran. The film has Vijay Antony in the lead role, and Suresh Gopi is apparently playing another pivotal role in this flick.

It has been also reported that Suresh Gopi will soon act in the sequel of 'Lelam' which will be directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. Interestingly, this movie will also feature Suresh's son Gokul Suresh playing another prominent role. The script of this movie is being penned by firebrand writer Renji Panicker.