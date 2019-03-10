Fans of Superstar Suresh Gopi have been long anticipating the beginning of the actor's new movie 'Lelam 2' for the past couple of years. However, until now, the production works of the movie were delayed due to Suresh Gopi's political commitments. Now, things have finally come back on track, and it is officially confirmed that the shooting of the film will start soon.

Interestingly, Gokul Suresh, son of Suresh Gopi, will be also playing a very pivotal role in this movie. Suresh Gopi will play the iconic role of Aanakkattil Chackochi in this film, while Gokul will enact the character of 'Kochu Chackochi', Chackochi's son.

In a recent interview given to the Times of India, Suresh Gopi had confirmed that Gokul will be a part of this movie. As per Suresh Gopi, it is one of the childhood wishes of Gokul to play the character of Kochu Chackochi, and now, it is going to turn true.

Nithin Renji Panicker is directing 'Lelam 2'. Renji Panicker has apparently completed the script works of the movie, and the team is now busy with the post-production works. Nithin Renji Panicker had recently revealed that the film will have lots of surprises, as it marks the union of Suresh Gopi and Gokul Suresh on screen.

Nithin Renji Panicker made his debut in Mollywood as a director with the movie 'Kasaba'. The film which starred Mammootty in the lead role emerged as a Superhit at the box-office, and audiences praised Nithin for crafting the character of Rajan Sakharia, a dashing daredevil police officer with perfection.

The prequel of 'Lelam 2' titled 'Lelam' was released in 1997. The film directed by Joshiy portrayed the story of liquor barons in Kerala, and upon its release, it emerged as an industry hit in Mollywood.

The major highlight of 'Lelam' was the power-packed performance of Suresh Gopi and Soman as Aanakkattil Chackochi and Aanakkattil Eeppachan respectively.