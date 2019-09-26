The Supreme Court has given a stay order on the conduct of by-polls in Karnataka on Thursday, September 26. The Election Commission (EC) panel led by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi made an oral submission to the apex court on postponing the by-elections. A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice NV Ramana said that it has to decide over the petitions filed by the disqualified MLAs challenging the order of former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

The SC bench comprising Justices Ramana, Sanjeev Khanna and Krishna Murari said it will hear the petition of the disqualified legislators after October 22. Out of the 17 disqualified MLAs, three cannot contest in the elections for the remaining term of the current Assembly, which will end in 2023.

Karnataka was slated to hold by-elections for 15 Assembly constituencies on October 21. The 15 constituencies going to the by-polls are Athani, Gokak, Ranebennur, Kagwad, Hirekerur, Yellapur, Yeshwanthpura, Vijayanagara, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Hunsur, Krishnarajpet, Mahalakshmi Layout, KR Puram and Chikballapura.

Senior counsel Rohatgi had earlier argued that if the by-polls are not stayed, the SC should allow the disqualified MLAs to contest in the elections as they are still entitled to it under the provisions of the Constitution.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)