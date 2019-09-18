Setting a deadline for the parties involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 18, asked all stakeholders to complete their final arguments by October 18.

The apex court five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer also said that the petitioners were free to settle the temple-mosque dispute through mediation as well.

"Let us make a joint effort to conclude the same by October 18. If the need arises, we are ready to sit on Saturdays and some extra hours on weekdays to complete it," said CJI Ranjan Gogoi who retires on November 17.

The top court made it clear that the daily hearings will continue in the case and the proceedings will continue to remain confidential.