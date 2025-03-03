The Supreme Court has permitted popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, to resume airing his podcast "The Ranveer Show", but with certain conditions.The court's decision comes amid a controversy surrounding Allahbadia and other YouTubers, including Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, over vulgar comments made during an episode of Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' show

The bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh relaxed an earlier condition that had prohibited Allahbadia or his associates from airing any show on YouTube or any other audio/video visual mode of communication until further orders. The court, however, clarified that Allahbadia's shows should not comment upon the proceedings which are sub-judice.

The controversy began when a viral video surfaced, showing the influencer asking a contestant a question that was deemed obscene and offensive. This led to several complaints seeking legal action against the YouTubers involved. Amid the controversy, Samay Raina removed all videos of the show from YouTube, asserting that his intention was only to entertain and make people laugh.

The incident has sparked a broader debate about the limits of comedy and the responsibility of content creators on digital platforms. During the hearing, the Justice Kant-led Bench asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second highest law officer of the Centre, to consider regulating the content in online media. The court stated, "We don't want any regulatory regime which leads to censorship, but it can't be a free for all."

Earlier, on February 18, the top court had stayed Allahbadia's arrest subject to the condition that he would join the investigation, as and when summoned by the Investigating Officers. The Supreme Court had added that no further FIR would be registered against Allahbadia on the basis of the episode aired on the show 'India's Got Latent', for which two-three FIRs have already been registered.

The controversy has also led to a ripple effect on other YouTubers involved. Ashish Chanchlani, one of the persons named in the FIR, sought direction to quash or transfer the case registered in Guwahati in connection with the case of allegedly promoting obscenity in the show. Chanchlani was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and for offences under the Information Technology Act, 2000, Cinematograph Act, 1952 and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The court's decision to permit Allahbadia to resume his shows has been met with mixed reactions. While some have welcomed the decision, others have questioned the YouTuber's National Creator Award recognition. A section of netizens demanded the award be revoked, deeming his actions as damaging to the youth who follow him.

