Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, appeared on comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Talent show earlier this month. The YouTuber sparked controversy after making an inappropriate remark to a contestant.

During one of the episodes, Ranveer repeatedly asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents having sex for your entire life or join them once and stop it forever?" A clip of this exchange went viral on social media, drawing severe backlash.

Following the outrage, multiple FIRs and summonses were issued against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

On Monday, Maharashtra Cyber officials questioned Ranveer about his controversial statement.

Ranveer Allahbadia admits mistake during Police Interrogation

According to NDTV, during the two-hour interrogation, Ranveer admitted his mistake and clarified that he had appeared on the show as a friend of Samay Raina. He also emphasized that he did not receive any payment for his participation.

ABP News reported that in his statement to the police, Ranveer acknowledged that his remark was inappropriate and expressed regret. He explained that, as YouTubers, they often collaborate on each other's platforms. Ranveer also conveyed remorse, saying:

"I am a friend of Samay Raina. That is why I went to the show. It was my mistake to say the line that caused controversy. I should not have said it."

Ranveer, who had earlier missed two summonses due to alleged death threats, finally appeared at the Cyber Cell office in Navi Mumbai. According to ANI, both Ranveer and Samay recorded their statements. After four hours, Ranveer was allowed to leave, while Samay remained for further questioning.

Supreme Court slams Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Something Very Dirty in His Mind'

Ranveer approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIRs filed against him and requesting that all cases be consolidated into a single investigation. However, the court strongly criticized him for his remarks.

According to Bar and Bench, the court remarked, "Such behaviour must be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would find this language acceptable? There is something very dirty in his mind, which he has vomited. Why should we protect him?"

Live Law further quoted the court: "The words you have chosen—parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed, the entire society will feel ashamed. The perversion you and your associates have exhibited! We have a judicial system bound by the rule of law. If there are threats against Allahbadia, the law will take its course."

The Supreme Court directed Ranveer Allahbadia to surrender his passport and prohibited him from leaving the country without prior permission. However, the court granted him protection from arrest.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Public Apology

Ranveer later apologised on social media for his controversial remark. In an Instagram post, he assured his followers that he had no intention of absconding and was fully cooperating with the investigation.

He also posted an apology video on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Talent. I'm sorry."

In the video, he admitted, "My comment was not appropriate; it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. I had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part. People of all ages watch my podcast, and I don't want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect."