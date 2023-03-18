South Indian superstar Rajinikanth called on the Thackeray family at their 'Matoshri' home here on Saturday afternoon, in what was described as a "courtesy call".

Rajinikanth, in a simple shirt and jeans, was accorded a warm welcome by Shiv Sena-UBT President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and their sons Aditya and Tejas.

Later, Aditya - an ex-Minister - tweeted a picture of the family greeting the legendary actor, draping a shawl around his shoulder and offering a large bouquet of flowers against a backdrop of a portrait of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

"An absolute delight to have Shri Rajinikanthji at Matoshri once again," said Aditya, as the star came to their home after 13 years.

A party office-bearer said that Rajinikanth's visit was purely a "courtesy call", and there was no political angle to it as the Tamil actor was a strong follower of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Around 13 years ago in October 2010, Rajinikanth had come here to meet Balasaheb Thackeray, they had hugged each other, Rajinikanth had sought his blessings, and the two had developed a great personal rapport.

(With inputs from IANS)