On the occasion of their Chairman's birthday, Lyca Productions took to their social media account to announce their next film with Superstar Rajinikanth. #Thalaivar170 has been officially announced today, March 2 and it is none other than Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame who will be directing the film. Fans of the Superstar are super excited about the new collaboration.

Rajinikanth's third film with Lyca



Lyca productions and Subaskaran have earlier produced Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Darbar and Thalaivar170 marks their third collaboration with the legendary actor.

In a post shared by Lyca Production Twitter, the announcement states, "We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with 'Superstar' @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan, Music by the sensational 'Rockstar' @anirudhofficial."

Sneak peek into details



The film is slated for release in 2024 and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for this film which is going to be one of the much-awaited films of the year. Jai Bhim stole the hearts of many and left the audiences with an impact though it was released directly on OTT sans theatrical release. So expectations for Gnanavel and Rajinikanth film are high already.

The shoot of the film will commence soon under the leadership of producer GKM Tamil Kumaran and will hit the screens in 2024, the makers added. "Lyca group is extremely happy and honoured in associating with Thalaivar Rajinikanth once again after many successful projects. And with all your blessings & wishes, we sincerely believe that this movie would attain all pinnacles bringing joy to all the fans," Lyca Productions said in a statement. Details about the cast and crew will be shared soon.

On the work front...



Rajinikanth is currently busy with Jailer which is being directed by Nelson Dileep Kumar. The film has Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Raj Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and others in pivotal roles. The film is currently underway and is slated for release in August. Music for this film as well is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.