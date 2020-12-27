Close https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/754438/reception-gauahar-khan-zaid-darbar.jpg IBTimes IN https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/754438/reception-gauahar-khan-zaid-darbar.jpg IBTimes IN

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on the 25th of December due to blood pressure fluctuations, has been discharged from the hospital as his blood pressure has stabilized.

To be in complete bed rest for a week

According to an official statement from the hospital, "His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. The actor has also been advised to take complete bed rest and not be involved in any activity that may increase the risk of contracting Covid-19." Hospital authorities have further stated that the actor should be under minimal physical activity and stress.

Rajinikanth had gone to Hyderabad for the shooting of his upcoming film "Annatthe", which was stalled as a few crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the actor was tested negative.

Rajinikanth's illness comes at a time when he is making his political debut ahead of the state Assembly election in 2021. According to his previous announcement, his party will be launched in January 2021 and the formal announcement will be made on December 31.

Rajini had stated that his party will contest for 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu general elections that will take place in May next year. Rajini's political plunge was not recommended by his doctors as he had kidney issues and due to the ongoing pandemic.