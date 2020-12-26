Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday, December 25 after the actor's Blood pressure showed severe fluctuations. Currently, the doctors stated that the actor is progressing well but blood pressure is still on the higher side.

Apollo Hospital released a fresh health bulletin stating that the star continues to remain under close medical supervision.

Discharge formalities to be decided by evening

According to the latest update, the reports have not revealed anything alarming so far. He has been advised complete rest and visitors are not being allowed to meet him. Based on the medical reports, his discharge formalities will be decided by evening.

Rajinikanth was shooting in Hyderabad for the past 10 days, the shooting of the film was stalled recently when people from the crew tested positive for Covid-19. However, Rajini who tested negative had isolated himself and was monitored closely.

Here is a look at the latest update: