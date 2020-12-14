Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 70th birthday with his family members on Saturday, December 12, and had birthday wishes pouring in from Indian politicians and the film fraternity on social media. Rajinikanth accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush, took a chartered flight to Hyderabad the next day to begin the next schedule of his upcoming film Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva.

After cutting the 'Now or Never' birthday cake, arranged by his youngest daughter Soundarya, Rajinikanth accompanied by the cast and crew of his upcoming film Annaatthhe, had cut a very special birthday cake inside the flight while flying to Hyderabad. A video of it is being circulated online and shows the actor cutting the cake mid-air, inside the flight.

The actor is seen cutting the cake and thanking everyone with folded hands. Also seen in the video is his daughter Soundarya, actor Nayanthara and other members from the film and flight's crew. The video has received more than 10,000 views on Twitter.

Rajini has chosen to fly to Hyderabad on his birthday along with his upcoming film's cast and crew to resume the Annaatthhe shoot. The actor has about 40 per cent of his role to be completed. Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

Filming will take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Annaatthhe was originally scheduled to be a Pongal 2021 release but has been pushed due to the pandemic. There are also reports that Rajinikanth has offered to pen his own punch dialogues in this film. With his political career finally taking off, fans are eager to watch the Superstar perform in what may be his last film in his illustrious career as an actor.