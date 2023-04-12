Director Bobby, who is currently basking on the success of his latest film Waltair Veerayya with Chiranjeevi in the lead role is said to have bagged another biggie in her kitty. The director is going to direct Rajinikanth soon and this project will be produced by none other than Dil Raju. News about this project is taking the internet by storm since morning.

Dil Raju's strategy

Dil Raju's first Tamil project Varisu ended as one of the biggest blockbusters in the career of Thalapathy Vijay. With this film, the producer made his way into Tamil cinema and is currently looking at making some more films with leading stars of Tamil cinema. He has established himself in the Telugu film industry and emerged as someone untouchable as a producer, exhibitor and distributor. Shortly, the producer will be producing films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Rajinikanth with Bobby?

Superstar Rajinikanth is someone who always gives chances to young directors and works with them without a second thought. He is currently awaiting the release of Jailer which is directed by Nelson Dileep Kumar. Post that, he will be seen in Lal Salaam which is being directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. So if everything falls in place, he will be working with Bobby. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Just like for Varisu, the director is going to be from Tollywood and it is Bobby who has carved a niche for his films. Bobby has increased his standard and market by directing Chiranjeevi and proved his mettle with the film.

An official confirmation on this project is awaited and the news is said to be out sometime soon.