Director Vamsi Paidipally and Thalapathy Vijay are currently basking in the success of their latest film Varisu which emerged as a blockbuster hit at the Tamil box office. As per the reports, the movie has collected more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. But the Telugu version titled Varasudu did not live up to the expectations of the audiences and so, the movie managed to make not more than Rs 10 crores at the box office.

While the Telugu audiences could watch four other movies in Varasudu, the Tamil audiences loved the concept and story as it has been a long time since they saw Vijay in a family drama.

As per sources, Vijay is super happy with the result of Varisu. Director Vamsi earned the trust and faith of Vijay so much that they are going to team up for another film. Vijay is currently busy with Thalapathy 67 which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj in Kashmir. This film has Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist and Trisha playing the leading lady. This film has Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand and others in key roles.

After the completion of the film, Thalapathy Vijay is said to be teaming up with Atlee for his next. Atlee is making his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan which is expected to release later this year. Post this film, Vijay will make a film with Vamsi Paidipally. The director has been asked to work on a story and script which will live up to the standards set by Varisu.

Vamsi Paidipally proved his mettle in Tamil cinema once again. It is a proud moment for the directors of the Telugu film industry that the directors are making it big by making films in other languages as well.

Meanwhile, Vamsi Paidipally is working on a story to make his next film which will be in Telugu only.