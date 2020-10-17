Following recovering from COVID-19, Robert Pattinson has resumed filming for Matt Reeves' The Batman movie. A new movie set photo features an extra actor sporting a costume as Superman, making everyone to speculate that the Son of Krypton may be a part of Pattinson's Batman's universe.

Batman movie fans remember this that the very first solo Batman movie went under development with Ben Affleck in the lead. However, the studio pulled away from the DC Extended Universe after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League bombed by the critics and fans. Now, Matt Reeves has started leading the team to make a solo Batman movie, and the below picture would put many to speculate if they are going to see Superman in it.

In modern DC movies, Superman is portrayed by The Witcher TV show star Henry Cavill. There were several rumors that he won't reprise his role as Warner Bros. would like to restart both Superman and Batman characters. However, it was also speculated that we might see more of Henry Cavill as Superman in a couple of more DC movies.

If the above picture is not just a picture from the movie set but a cap wrapped by an actor or an extra, fans can't help but wonder who is going to play Superman in Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie.

It should be noted here that Superman's presence in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie is not confirmed by the studio, and there is a high chance that the leaked photo is from a Halloween party scene from the upcoming movie.

It is like poetry. It rhymes. pic.twitter.com/1si8K6UyaU — Yassine (يس) (@yassinfinite) October 16, 2020

The Batman movie update

Director Matt Reeves has also already offered several insights into The Batman movie. Even before the Coronavirus pandemic hit the global economy, he has unveiled Pattinson's Batsuit and Batmobile. Now at DC FanDome in August, he also revealed the first footage featuring Pattinson as a young billionaire who takes justice into his hands after Gotham City gets flooded by corrupt businessmen and politicians.

The Batman movie will also feature Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and others.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 4, 2022. The film is already delayed twice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but fans will be excited to know this that there are a total of two more sequel movies already planned for Matt Reeves' Batman.