Ben Affleck is not yet done playing the role of Batman. In the upcoming DC movie, The Flash, featuring Ezra Miller in the lead, fans are not only going to see Ben Affleck returning as Batman but will also see Michael Keaton featuring his former role from Tim Burton's classic movie. Sadly, the movie may not feature Robert Pattinson's version of Batman.

Following the news of Twilight movie star Robert Pattinson helming the role of Bruce Wayne in the future movies, fans were disheartened to learn that they won't get to see Ben Affleck again as Bruce Wayne. Several fans even pointed it out that Affleck didn't get a chance to prove himself in movies like Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League due to poor storyline. However, everything is now going to change as we are going to witness a multiverse in the standalone The Flash movie.

As reported by Vanity Fair, the forthcoming Flash movie will feature Extra Miller in the lead. The movie will follow the life of Barry Allen crashing into different timelines where he is going to encounter different versions of Batman.

Movie's director Andy Muschietti confirmed Ben Affleck's return and stated:

"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity, because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline, but he's also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

Talking about the existence of a multiverse in The Flash movie, Andy stated that since they are traveling into several universes, all the iterations of previous movies are valid here. That is why we are also going to see Michael Keaton's Batman. That being said, Robert Pattinson's Batman and Christian Bale's versions of Batman are still missing from the reports. It might happen that they will also get some screen time but the reports are kept hidden from the fans.

Ezra Miller came under media scrutiny after a video of him choking a female friend surfaced online. Many pointed it out at that time that DC will fire Ezra Miller from the role but based on the latest update, it didn't happen.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman:

Since Ben Affleck will make his return, he will make sure that his portrayal of Batman is loved and admired by all the DC fans. This might put Robert Pattinson's forthcoming Batman in trouble.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves recently debuted the new logo of The Batman movie and it offers a grim feel that was earlier promised to us. The movie's production was halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but it looks like the crew will soon get together to plan out how they are going to move forward.