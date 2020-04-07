Hollywood star Ezra Miller was recently caught on video where he reportedly appears to choke a woman in a public setting. The Fantastic Beasts movie star is now in the middle of a huge controversy after the video of him surfaced online.

The allegedly physically assaulting video was shared a Twitter user with the handle Ren(Naissance) is a second-second clip of Justice League movie star straight-up choking a woman and then throwing her down on the ground.

Prior to allegedly attacking the woman, Ezra Miller can be heard saying, "Oh, you wanna fight? That's what you wanna do?"

Miller then allegedly grabs the girl by the throat and throws her. At this point, the person filming the video says, "Woah, bro...bro..." The video is apparently quite shaky after the incident and was eventually cut. You can watch the video below:

I have rewatched this video of Ezra Miller choking a woman like 50x lmfao this is y’all tone deaf cop sympathizing—style stealing narcissistic white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt — Ren(aissance) (@Hood_Vampire) April 5, 2020

As per the report by Variety, the incident happened at the bar in Iceland. The outlet confirmed that this was a serious altercation at the bar and not a joke that was previously assumed by several fans. The man, whom they later identified as Ezra Miller, was escorted off the premises.

According to a source at the bar, the incident happened after Miller was reportedly confronted by a group of some eager fans, who were pushy. Things then escalated quickly and the star reportedly lost his temper at one woman in particular.

As of this writing, Ezra Miller has not yet commented on the event.

Ezra Miller's acting career:

The 27-year-old Miller has been credited with several big projects. The American actor made his debut in a 2008 movie, Afterschool. He then starred as Kevin in the drama We Need to Talk About Kevin and later co-starred in the film adaptation of The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Ezra Miller plays the role of Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts movie series. As per the climax scene of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Miller's character is going to play a vital role in the forthcoming fantasy drama movie.

Apart from this, he plays there of Barry Allen/The Flash in the DC world. He was starred Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice along with Ben Affleck and then reprised his role in the Suicide Squad and Justice League.