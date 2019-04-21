The curtains for the sixth season of Super Singer Junior will be dropped on Sunday, 21 April. The grand finale of the Vijay TV or Star Vijay's popular show is being held at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

This season, six contestats like Ahana, Hrithik, Sinmaye, Anushya, Poovaiyar and Soorya have entered the last stage of Super Singer 6. The budding talents have consistently performed well for over five months to enter the grand finale of this season.

The show was kicked-off in mid October with the channel bringing in the talents not just from Tamil Nadu, but from parts of world. Week after week, there were eliminations and finally it is boiled down to the top six contestants of the season.

The grand finale will have two rounds and the winner will be choosen based on the marks given by the judges like Shankar Mahadevan, Singer Chithra, Singer SPB charan and Singer Kalpana along with the viewers votes.

The voting lines are open till 8 pm on Sunday.

Where and how to watch the Super Singer season 6 live online?

The netizens can watch the entire program by downloading Hotstar app.

Mobile users with an internet connection can catch the action live if they have subscriptions to satellite television providers like Tata Sky. Likewise, the audience can watch Sarkar audio launch from their phones by downloading respective apps from their mobile network operators.

For example, if you are using Jio service, download Jio TV to watch the event live.