Super Singer 8 Winner Name Leaked Before Completion of Finale?

The curtains for the eighth season of Super Singer will be dropped on Sunday, 26 September. After eight months of consistent performances, the winner will be announced.

The show was launched in a grand event with an eight-hour premiere on 24 January. Reshyam Shyam, the finalist of Sun TV's Sun Singer season 8 contestant, Vanathi Suresh from Coimbatore, Vrusha Baalu, one of the singers who lent voice for Ennoda Baasha song from Devadaas, Kerala-based Abhilash Venkatachalam, Kanimozhi Kabilane from Pondicherry, Sushmita Narasimhan, Anu Anand, Kabhini Mithra, Aravind Karneeswaran, Sridhar Sena, Maanasi G Kannan, Bharat K Rajesh, Kabhini Mithra Balamurugan, KJ Iyenar, Gana Sudhakar and Anu Anand are among the 20 members who took part in Super Singer 8.

The inaugural episode had some of the big names from the South Indian music industry that includes, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Vijay Prakash, Vijay Yesudas, SPB Charan, Karthik, Sid Sriram, Saindhavi, Shashah Tripathy, Grace Karunas, Chinnaponnu, Antony Dasan, Gana Bala, Sakthi Sree Gopal along with many others.

Like previous years, Anuradha Sriram, Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal and SPB Charan are the judges of Super Singer, which is being hosted by Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand. The finale has popular musician Anirudh Ravichander as the chief guest.