After the massive success of Kaththi, Anirudh Ravichander is scoring music for a Vijay film again in his latest flick Master. The first single titled 'Kutti Kadhai' was unveiled on 14 February and met with great response from the viewers. The fans of the actor have been keenly looking forward to listen to the songs from the movie.

Songs to be Out One after Other

Now, music director Anirudh Ravichander has spoken about the album. In an interview, the music director has claimed that the tracks will be unveiled one after the other in the days to come. "After Kaththi, we are joining hands again. So, there is big expectation," he said.

"Vijay sir is known for his songs and Lokesh is a good director. We are happy. We have given our best. The film will hit the screens on 9 April and songs will be unveiled one after the other," he continued.

The 29-year old hopes that the audience will enjoy the songs.

'Kutty Kadhai' Song

Meanwhile, the first song has garnered gigantic response from the Tamil audience. It is a track filled with messages from Vijay to his fans. Basically, his suggestions to people to be happy. The actor himself has sung the number, penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

The Master album comprises of five songs, as per the reports. The complete album is likely to be released in the second or third week of March. The makers are yet to announce the venue, but rumours say that it will be either in Chennai or Coimbatore.

Lokesh Kangaraj-directorial is set in a college backdrop. Vijay is playing the role of a professor, whose aim is to reform the youths addicted to drugs. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a baddie in the flick, which has Malavika Mohnan in the female lead.