Vijay TV is gearing up for the seventh season of Super Singer. The popular Tamil reality show will start airing from Saturday, April 27. The prime attraction of the latest season is youth sensation Anirudh Ravichander, who has been roped in as one of the judges of the show.

The channel formally announced the news on Twitter on Monday, April 22. Shweta Mohan, who is one of the judges in the show, shared her excitement on Anirudh being part of the show.

She tweeted, "Super happy that our dearest rockstar @anirudhofficial is part of #SuperSinger7 Excited and lookin forward to a crazy,fun-filled musical season ahead with some real amaazzinnnnn talents !! @vijaytelevision ! @Singer_Unni @Benny_Dayal @anuradhasrirams @Priyanka2804 [sic]."

Apart from Shweta Mohan and Anirudh, Anuradha Sriram, Benny Dayal, Unni Krishnan and Chitra are also part of the judges panel.

Priyanka Deshpande, who hosts the show along with Ma Ka Pa Anand, too shared her happiness over Anirudh's inclusion in the judges panel. She wrote, "Super excited for my next season #AnirudhInSuperSinger #supersinger7 @anirudhofficial welcome to our SS family @vijaytelevision Iniii funnnn dan ❤️ [sic]." With the celebrities sharing their excitement, it becomes clear that the shooting of Super Singer 7 has already begun.

The curtains for the Super Singer Junior 6 were dropped on Sunday, April 21, with Hrithik emerging victorious. Soorya and Poovaiyar ended up as first and second runner-up.

The next season of the singing show will be telecast without a break which ensures that the loyal viewers continue watching the show on Vijay TV.

On the other hand, Anirudh, who is basking in on the success of Petta, is working on movies like Nani's Gang Leader, Vignesh Shivan's next film with Sivakarthikeyan and Rajinikanth's next film Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss.