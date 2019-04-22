After two successful seasons, Kamal Haasan seems to be unwilling to continue hosting Bigg Boss Tamil. Owing to his political commitments, the Ulaganayagan is rumoured to have refused to anchor the season 3.

If the latest rumours in the tinsel town are to be believed, Nayanthara has been approached to host the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The speculations apparently started after a tweet posted by the Twitter handle of Colors Tamil.

"Nayanthara on Colors Tamil??? Stay tuned to know more.. #ColorsTamil | #NayanonColorsTamil | #Staytuned [sic]," Colors Tamil tweeted.

Nayanthara, rarely, gives interviews for TV channels and does not promote her movies. Considering these facts, it is interesting to see how she handles the reality show if the rumours turn out to be true.

Surprisingly, the first two seasons were aired on Vijay TV and Bigg Boss Tamil is now believed to have moved to Colors Tamil. However, there is no official word on both the rumours.

In the first two seasons, Kamal Haasan's presence was the prime attraction of Bigg Boss Tamil. His political digs, sense of humour and the way he handled difficult situations won him the appreciation from the public. Not to forget, his words, at times, created controversies as it rubbed politicians wrong way.

On the other hand, Nayanthara is one of the busiest actresses in South India with the movies of Rajinikanth's Darbar and Vijay's untitled film in her kitty.