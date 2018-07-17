The life of Senthil Ganesh, a singer from Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu, has changed forever after winning the sixth season of Super Singer. The folk talent has bagged two big movies in succession.

Although AR Rahman has promised him an opportunity to sing in his future project, Senthil Ganesh is actually not making his debut in this film. He will now work in Sivakarthikeyan's next movie Semma Raja.

D Imman has given a chance for Senthil Ganesh to sing in the movie and he announced the news on Twitter. He wrote, "Glad to introduce folk music talent #SenthilGanesh from the Super Singer Fraternity for an energetic racy folk number in dir @ponramVVS 's #Seemaraja starring thambi @Siva_Kartikeyan and @Samanthaprabhu2 in the lead! Produced by @24AMSTUDIOS Lyric @YugabhaarathiYb Praise God! [sic]"

Rural songs have been Senthil Ganesh's forte and he will be singing a folk song in Semma Raja, which has Samantha in the female lead. This might be a career-changing opportunity as the success of this track might open more doors in the film industry for the singer.

Senthil Ganesh hails from Karambakudi taluk in Pudukkottai district and with the encouragement from his well-wishers, he took a part in Super Singer 6. He won a huge fan following on Vijay TV show and emerged victorious in the singing competition in the grand finale held on Sunday, July 15.

Rakshita and Malavika ended in third and fourth places, respectively.

Meanwhile, Senthil has reportedly been given a royal welcome at his village.