Senthil Ganesh has made the people of Pudukkottai proud after emerging victorious in Super Singer 6. His victory has broken the myth that only film songs can win the hearts of the viewers in India. Senthil mesmerised the audience at the reality TV show with several folk songs.

Who is Senthil Ganesh?

How often do we see husband and wife taking part in the same competition? Vijay TV's show had a rare moment with Senthil and his wife Rajalakshmi turned competitors. Indeed, his wife had nearly made it to the last stage of Super Singer 6.

Senthil was born in Karambakudi taluk in Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu. After finishing his schooling at Government Boys higher secondary school at Alangudi, Senthil completed his graduation at Kalai Kavery College of Fine Arts in Trichy.

Senthil had a fascination for singing since childhood and folk song (Naatu Pura Padalgal) was his favourite genre from a very young age. With the encouragement from his friends, he used to travel to nearby villages to attend the annual fairs to learn the folk songs.

While attending a fair he met Rajalakshmi, who is also a folk singer, and gradually they fell in love. They later married and now have two children.

Senthil had never thought about giving it a try to Super Singer and it is his friends, who forced the couple to take part in Vijay TV's show.

His journey in Super Singer 6 started with a bang from the day one. In the very first song, Senthil won the Golden Voice of the Week Award on the Vijay TV's show.

While the audience is routinely used to movie songs, Senthil's folk tracks came as a welcome change. He won the viewers' love instantly as he has brought the folk singing to the limelight again.

Recently, the Universal Tamil University honoured him by presenting Doctor of Letters degree.

Super Singer Grand Finale

