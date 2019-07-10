Anand Kumar, on whom Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is based upon, has made a shocking revelation that he has been diagnosed and is suffering from acoustic neuroma, a brain tumour.

In an interview with ANI, Anand revealed his condition, and also stated that this was the reason there was a hurry to give a nod to a biopic at such an early age.

"It would have been the best for me if the biopic was made while I was alive- where I could see its journey and watch it myself," he said.

He further said that he encountered hearing issues, following which he lost almost 90 percent of his ability to hear from his right hear. With no help from ENT doctors, Anand visited New Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was informed about the brain tumour.

With acoustic neuroma in his system, the doctors told him that even if an operation is conducted, there are chances of massive complications. From the possibility of other senses like eyes also getting affected, the operation could not be performed but Anand is under constant observation where he goes for a periodic analysis to weigh the cancer every six months.

The brilliant teacher also said that his students of the batch of 2014, Super 30 students were the only ones who were aware of this condition, but because of the fear of what follows, he did not want to share the news of condition with anyone. Anand shares that his daily movements stay as normal as ever but the constant pain and the struggles that come with it, are always there at their painful worst.

A renowned teacher who trains students for IIT-JEE, Anand Kumar, the name behind the coaching centre, Super 30 in Bihar who transformed the future of many as a teacher also got featured in TIME magazine in 2010 as 'The Best of Asia'.