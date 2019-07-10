Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is set to be released this Friday, but some reviews of the movie have already come out.

The makers of the biopic held a special screening for select media at Mumbai, following which several positive reports started pouring in. People who have already watched the movie have started praising the film on social media.

Hrithik is being said to have delivered a powerful performance, and is being highly applauded for the same. Apart from some celebs, a few critics have also watched the film, and are going gaga over it.

Critics and celebs have been calling Super 30 as one of the best Indian films of all time. Director Vikas Bahl is also being appreciated. With such positive responses coming in for Super 30, the movie is likely to take the box office by storm.

Read some of the early reviews from critics and others of Super 30 on social media:

Subhash K Jha: #Super30 every Indian should see this wonderful inspirational story of a mathematician who could work magic with numbers. This film will work its own magic with numbers. Take a bow, @iHrithik

Atul Mohan: Super30: Superlative & Inspiring! #HrithikRoshan's one more career-best! @iHrithik, take a bow. You're terrific! Brilliant performances by all!

Gauhar Khan: Watched #super30 last night , @iHrithik u are a shining star! What a performance ! Real, endearing, gut wrenching! Every character , especially the kids n #pankajTripathiJi uffffff outstanding! This movie is gonna make u wake up n go after ur dreams !

Mukesh Chhabra: Watched #Super30 is such an important film to watch. Beautifully made.@iHrithik is just outstanding he so good Can't wait for all of you to see #Super30 The amount of love and sweat put in to this film truly reverberates on screen. Superb!!!

Positive feedback coming in from the select media screening for #Super30. Film releases this Friday. Fingers crossed... I personally know so many @iHrithik fans; both the stars and fans deserve a good film, which emerges a success. Best of luck to everyone ?? — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 9, 2019