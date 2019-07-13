Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 got released this Friday, and has had a satisfactory start at the box office on its opening day.

Although the movie witnessed average footfalls at the theatres on the morning and afternoon shows, but the occupancy increased towards the evening shows.

Super 30 had built good hype around it ever since the trailer was launched. Advance booking for the film also witnessed good response, but it is the fast growing word of mouth that helped Super 30 gain extra bucks towards the evening shows.

With no other major release, Hrithik's movie started its box office journey with good collection on day 1. While the morning shows witnessed an occupancy of around 25 percent across the country, it increased to around 40 percent towards night shows.

Super 30 collected Rs 12 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on its first day, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Having received positive reviews from critics, and getting favourable word of mouth, Super 30 is likely to witness big jump in its collection over the weekend. Although Kabir Singh is still running in theatres, and might snatch away some share of audience, Super 30 has all the elements to attract massive viewers over the weekend.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who faced all the odds to make higher education accessible to students from under-privileged section.