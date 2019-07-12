Director Vikas Bahl's Bollywood movie Super 30 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has received a positive review and rich ratings from the audience around the world.

Super 30 is a biopic based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30. Sanjeev Dutta has penned the script and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.34 hours.

Super 30 movie story: Anand Kumar (Hrithik Roshan) is a Mathematics genius from a modest family in Bihar. He is made to believe that only a King's son can become a king. But he sets out on a mission to prove that even the poor man can create some of the world's most genius minds. He starts a training program named Super 30 to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test and make them successful professionals.

Analysis: Super 30 has superlative writing, narration and direction. It is a very pertinent and inspiring film on education, coaching mafia and talent poor kids possess in India. The first half is phenomenal and engaging. The first 40 minutes in the second half get slow. But picked up towards climax and the movie ends on on a high note, say the audience.

Super 30 movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's verdict.

Debarshi Parasar‏ @DebarshiParasa4

Film: super 30 One word review: MASTERPIECE stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ After a long time i saw a movie like this, Hrithik As Aanand kumar was fabulous,An inspirational film for us,Fresh content,Now I Can say that HR IS BACK WITH A BANG. #Super30 #Super30Review #HrithikRoshan

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala‏ @amitabhj3156

Transforming lives, 30 children a year. By 2018, an incredible 422 out of the 480 children, all economically underprivileged, coached free of cost by Anand Kumar, have entered the Indian Institutes of Technology. A must watch movie #Super30 @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @iHrithik

Sham kaushal‏ @ShamKaushal

#Super30 is one of the best films I have ever seen. So heart touching & relevant. Hrithik Roshan is the heart & soul of the film @iHrithik & is simply outstanding. My humble salute to each & every person who contributed to making such a beautiful film. God bless.

Saurabh Varma‏ @VarmaSaurabh

Saw #Super30. There r movies that r good and then there are films tht shake you! I cried, laughed & came home wd a warm heart. Brilliant! Hats off! @iHrithik is sheer genius! BTW: where ws HR in the film? Just saw Anand Kumar & his super brother @nandishsandhu @Shibasishsarkar

Aamir عامٻر‏ @Aamirrocking

@iHrithik... You are such a brilliant actor in the Bollywood. And the way you acted and used bihari accent was incredible. I suggest my Indian friends to go and watch this such an inspiration movie. From my side 5/5, first day first show in Qatar. Good wishes #Super30

Vineeth‏ @Vineeth_hrithik

#Super30 left me extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! I Cried, laughed, applauded , got goosebumps.U are always awesome but this was at complete another level. And @iHrithik sir's performance is outstanding. This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH.

Salilacharya @Salilacharya

Just such a complete cinematic experience #super30 makes u laugh , cry root for the underdog ... just made me so happy @iHrithik so happy for u , this films gone thru a lot .. and such fabulous casting @CastingChhabra ur the backbone of everyfilm #VikasBahl #woww Just bloody wow ... stirring up emotions inside of me that im loving @iHrithik is brilliant and the casting the pacing just fabulous #vikasbahl has created something special .. ok now onto the second half #super30

Patralekhaa @Patralekhaa9

What an incredible performance @iHrithik http://Sir.You consumed the part and became #AnandKumar. This performance of yours touches the heart. I truly loved it. #Super30 is a must watch a tribute to the heroes that build a nation. Congratulations team @NGEMovies

BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE.‏ @Bolly_BoxOffice

First half of #Super30 is Outstanding, Second half's first half hour is little bit slow but picked up in climax & end on a Golden note. Pankaj tripathi has done a great job, Sure Students will like it, Overall It's a must watch. WINNER at the Box Office. #Super30Review

Himanshu‏ @himanshu_83

#Super30, resembles Indian team WC19 campaign. Topped the chart first half but died in the Second half due to poor songs, lack of convincing screenplay. Watchable but needs loads of editing. 2.5/5

Pallab Shah‏ @pallab_shah