This Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti long weekend is a visual treat for moviegoers. On Thursday, October 2, two films were released.

One of which is Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan, which clashed with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Part 1.

Both films have received mixed responses from cinephiles. However, Varun Dhawan–Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari wasn't recieved well by netizens. Those who watched the film called it extremely cringe, with Varun and Janhvi's loud acting failing to entice the audience.

The other cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. While they didn't have much to offer, audiences loved Rohit Saraf and Sanya's acting more than Janhvi and Varun's.

The plot

Set against the grand backdrop of a traditional Indian wedding, the film tries to show how fragile relationships are in today's times.

Sunny Sanskari (Varun Dhawan), the son of a jeweller, gets dumped by Ananya (Sanya Malhotra).

On the other side, Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), who plays a schoolteacher, is heartbroken as her longtime boyfriend Vikram (Rohit Saraf) leaves her due to family issues.

As Ananya and Vikram belong to wealthy families, their parents want them to get married. But Sunny, still in love with Ananya, teams up with Tulsi and drags her all the way to Udaipur to crash the wedding. They plan to fake being in love to make their exes jealous. What follows is a comedy of errors filled with cringeworthy one-liners.

Spoiler alert!!



Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has a special cameo. If you're a fan of Netflix's series Mismatched, you already know about Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's chemistry, famously known as Dimple and Rishi.

Fans have been waiting for Dimple and Rishi to get married, but Mismatched season 3 ended on a cliffhanger when Dimple called off the engagement. Now, in the Dharma universe, Rohit's girlfriend, Dimple, aka Prajakta Koli from the beloved series Mismatched, makes a special appearance, and the two actually get married.

Reacting to the same, netizens are gushing over the climax. The film overall isn't being appreciated, but Rohit's character marrying Prajakata's character in the end is what audiences are loving the most and calling it a 'Paisa vasool' moment.

What mismatched couldn’t give, dharma delivered!



Rishi and dimple endgame! ?



Prajakta cameo and Rohit Saraf is the only good thing about #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari



Rest the movie is Faltu. pic.twitter.com/rXDCYaHSfa — Akanksha Mishra (@akaankshamishra) October 2, 2025

A user wrote, "What mismatched couldn't give, dharma delivered! Rishi and dimple endgame! Prajakta cameo and Rohit Saraf is the only good thing about #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari. Rest the movie is Faltu.."

Whereas another Twitter review read, "Went to watch Rohit Saraf on a Big Screen !!! And the whole theatre went mad at the Climax with a Surprise Package Loved every scene of #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari . Enjoyed every bit of it. It was A COMPLETE PAISA VASOOL ✅ #RohitSaraf #VarunDhawan."

For many, it felt like watching Rishi and Dimple's happy ending in a parallel universe.

From "OMG, Dimpshi finally got married!" to "My Dimpshi heart is healed.."

On Varun and Janhvi's roles in the film

The next one mentioned, "What a letdown! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari is nothing but overhype & zero soul. Same recycled story, weak emotions, forced drama. When people are experiencing goosebumps with divine cinema like #Kantara, this one feels like a dull TV serial dragged on the big screen. Total disappointment ❌ #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari.."

The next one mentioned, "Both Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) had their problems, but of the three films that Shashank Khaitan has made with Varun Dhawan so far, Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is one of the lamest and predictable."

Box-office report Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

On the first day, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned ₹10.11 crore. On the other hand, Kantara Chapter 1, as per a Sacnilk report, collected a massive ₹60 crore on its opening day. It has already surpassed the opening day collections of several hit films this year, including Saiyaara (Rs 22 crore), Sikandar (Rs 26 crore), and Chhaava (Rs 31 crore).