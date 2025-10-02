Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 hit theaters on Thursday (October 2). The film is a prequel to Kantara, which was released in 2022, for which Rishab Shetty won a National Award.

With Kantara having been widely praised and smashing box office records, expectations were high for this prequel, as the makers anticipated that audiences would shower Kantara: Chapter 1 with the same love.

Early morning show-goers have already flooded social media with their first reviews. Overall, the prequel seems to have impressed audiences with its high-octane theatrical moments, strong performances, and solid production values. However, some viewers were left disappointed.

While Rishab Shetty's performance received praise, the script and cinematography were criticised as lackluster. On the brighter side, the film's VFX was called top-notch. Many also felt the first half was a bit slow but agreed that the second half more than made up for it.

A user wrote, "Kantara Chapter 1: had a first half that offers nothing beyond Rukku's grace. The second half, however, makes up for it with a terrific Rishab, an electrifying soundtrack, and top class production values. Won't say this is as strong as its former, but still a DECENT watch.."

After the wave of paid reviews died down, the genuine ones finally began to surface.#KantaraChapter1 failed to meet expectations https://t.co/sySrlpdmtG — AS (@Asvishnu4) October 2, 2025

Another wrote, "I've not seen anything more visually stunning on the big screen of late than Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. The film, however, struggles to breathe, drowning in its own larger-than-life mysticism, off-screen and on it."

The third one wrote, "Just watched #KantaraChapter1, and it is below average, with poor writing and a confusing plot. Rishab Shetty leans on a single Guliga possession scene that was already shown in Kantara. People on X are hyping it because it is paid. My rating: ⭐⭐½. Overhyped and disappointing."

One fan shared, "#KantaraChapter1 – RishabShetty TopNotch Perf, esp Climax 20Mins. Rukmini gets a solid role. The backbone of the film is Ajaneesh's BGM. Great Prodn Values. Avg directionless 1st Hlf with Flat Comedy & Emotions. Good 2nd Half. Intrvl Fight, Guliga Seq & Climax r Fantastic. WORTH a Watch", with another sharing, "#KantaraChapter1: SURESHOT B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R... A Never seen Crazy 30 Mins of Extended Climax Block."

One social media user shared, "Kantara Chapter 1 is grander, deeper, and more powerful than Kantara: A Legend. Truly next level cinema."

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The film stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film also explores the birth of the mysteries depicted in the first film. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film was released across India on October 2.