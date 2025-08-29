Janhvi Kapoor is on a work spree with back-to-back releases. Her film Param Sundari recently hit theatres, and on the same day, Dharma Productions unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring her opposite Varun Dhawan. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in lead roles and is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The teaser of the Janhvi–Varun starrer is hilarious and even takes a sly dig at Baahubali. It opens with Varun's character dressed like Prabhas's Baahubali, only for his friend to joke that he looks like "Ranveer Singh ki dhoti mein Prabhas ka paudha." Varun quickly clarifies that he is not Baahubali but a sanskari Sunny.

A montage then introduces the rest of the cast—Janhvi draped in a saree, Sanya lighting up the dance floor, and Rohit Saraf making a grand K3G-style Shah Rukh Khan helicopter entry. The 52-second teaser ends with playful banter between Varun and Janhvi's characters, where she insists she knows what a nightclub is, while he hilariously believes she is mistaking a jagran for one.

The film also features a recreated version of Sonu Nigam's iconic track Bijuriya, which sets the tone for its comic genre.

However, netizens were not entirely impressed with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Many expressed fatigue, saying they were seeing "too much of Janhvi" already.

One user commented, "Why is Dharma so obsessed with Janhvi? She neither looks natural nor acts natural."

Another wrote, "TIL, Sonu Nigam himself wrote the lyrics of Bijuriya. This song was and is a banger. Kudos to Shashank Khaitan for beautifully reviving old songs in most of his films."

Another comment read, "Yaar, we don't want to see Janhvi Kapoor again and again. Why does she appear in every movie?"

Meanwhile, many viewers were delighted to see Varun Dhawan back in his comic avatar.

One fan said, "Finally, the Humpty Sharma, Main Tera Hero, Badrinath wala Varun is back—much-awaited!" Another added, "The OG Varun is back with his lucky charm Shashank Khaitan. Their combo always works."

Much of the excitement, however, was reserved for Sonu Nigam's Bijuriya, which plays as the background score in the teaser. A fan commented, "This Sonu Nigam song brings my childhood back." Another wrote, "Bijuriya fits perfectly what a fun ride this is going to be!"

Many also noted that the film feels like a continuation of Shashank Khaitan's Dulhania franchise (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania) owing to its vibe and Varun in the lead. Several fans appreciated Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf finally getting their due as leads in a mainstream Bollywood project.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Varun Dhawan's third collaboration with Shashank Khaitan after their successful outings with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). The romantic comedy stars Varun alongside Janhvi Kapoor, with Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul in key roles.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted as a spiritual successor to the Dulhania films. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releases in theatres on October 2.