Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across Mumbai, with several Bollywood celebrities visiting the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings. So far, Jacqueline Fernandez, Avneet Kaur, and Raza Murad, among others, have paid their respects to Lord Ganesha.

Joining the list were Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, who are gearing up for the release of their film Param Sundari on August 29, 2025. On the eve of the release, the lead duo sought blessings at the pandal, dressed in festive ethnic wear. Janhvi looked radiant in a traditional red saree with a gold temple border, while Sidharth opted for a pastel pink kurta-pyjama, exuding understated elegance.

Several videos of the actors arriving at the pandal have gone viral. In them, Janhvi appeared nervous and uncomfortable as the crowd mobbed the duo. Sidharth, noticing her unease, was seen protectively shielding her, ensuring she had space to move safely through the throng.

However, netizens weren't impressed. Many felt the visit was more of a publicity stunt for their film than a genuine act of devotion, calling it forced and unnatural. Others criticised the management for granting VVIP passes to celebrities like Janhvi and Sidharth while common devotees waited for hours for their turn at darshan.

A user wrote, "Why is Sidharth Malhotra being too touchy?"

Another wrote, "Won't Kiara Advani feel bad?"

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, Param Sundari stars Janhvi as Sundari and Sidharth as Param. The romantic comedy, set against Kerala's picturesque backdrop, explores the cross-cultural romance between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl.

Alongside the lead pair, the cast includes Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhartha Shankar, and Inayat Verma.