Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set to land on OTT. The romantic comedy, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will now be available for streaming on OTT. Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, the film had opened to majorly positive reviews. And after a successful run in theaters, the film will move onto the digital streaming route.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film also starred Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi. The film's plot revolved around two heartbreaks and how the lovers plotted out a funny revenge to win their lovers back. Here's when and where you can watch it.

OTT details

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will now be available for digital streaming. Sony Music took to social media to share the news of when and where one can watch the multi-starrer. "Muhurat nikal gaya guys (The auspicious moment is set guys). Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out 27 November, on Netflix. #SSKTKOnNetflix."

Backlash

The film had initially received a lot of backlash and negativity online for having Sanya Malhotra as the second lead. Social media users were offended to see a "much talented" Malhotra playing second fiddle to Janhvi Kapoor. However, the two actresses didn't seem to mind the pairing and were seen having a gala time together during the promotions.

Rohit on working with Sanya

The film also marked Bollywood debut of OTT heartthrob Rohit Saraf. He was paired alongside Sanya Malhotra and called it a cherishing experience. "It's far more thrilling and enjoyable when you're with someone you genuinely connect with, and that's exactly how it has been with Sanya. I absolutely cherished working alongside her," he had said in an interview.

"I also find myself being a bit more serious when I'm with her, as if I'm collaborating with a truly dedicated actress—it's an amazing feeling. Off the set, though, she's completely hilarious," he added.