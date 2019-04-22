Sunny Leone quit the adult film industry in 2012 when she was at the top of her game to pursue a career in Bollywood. She was initially not so welcomed by the industry people and despite all the hurdles, Sunny has now established herself as a brand in the Hindi film industry. Butshe never became immune to trolls and uncomfortable questions that came her way about her past life and profession. However, she learnt to take all the criticism in her stride and moved on to become a better person than she was before.

So when Sunny Leone was invited to be a guest on Arbaaz Khan's talk show called Pinch and was made to read out the negative comments about her on social media, the starlet gave it back to trollers in her own inimitable way.

In a short preview of the upcoming episode, Sunny was shown a mean tweet which said that "Sunny Leone anticipated porn ban and wisely shifted her career." To which Sunny replied, "Seriously, I am a visionary."

Sunny will also be talking about her past and being a pornstar and how she shifted her career. "I made decisions that were best for me at that moment in time. Have I evolved? Absolutely. Have I moved on? Absolutely," Sunny said while discussing about her past with Arbaaz Khan in the episode promo.

At the end of the video, Sunny took a dig at trolls saying, "Thank you so much for trolling me. It feels amazing because I know how long you are spending on my page."

During the launch of his new show called Pinch, Arbaaz Khan revealed that he had asked Sunny Leone a question which a social media user had commented on her timeline. It was so nasty that she cried profusely. The purpose of the show is to discuss and bring forth the ghosts of the social media which someway or the other have affected their personal lives. Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan have worked together in Tera Intezaar and now have once again collaborated for a episode on Pinch.

Take a look.