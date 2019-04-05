A few days ago, Sunny Leone was spotted with a man having uncanny resemblance to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport. Many people had started wondering how come Virat had been accompanying Sunny when he had an IPL match to play. Soon the video of Sunny being seen with Virat at the airport had gone viral on the internet.

So when Sunny was recently asked about the said reports, she was amazed to know how it had reached to thousands of people and talking about it. "That was my manager Sunny Rajani," she told Bollywood Hungama adding that Rajani would be so happy to hear the news about him.

Interestingly, Rajani too had shared the video on his Instagram timeline when he came across the particular post.

Talking about Sunny's love for cricketers, she recently had said that her favourite cricketer is not Virat Kohli but Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he is a family man.

"My favourite is Dhoni. I think he has the cutest child, doesn't he? I see him post pictures of him with his child (daughter Ziva Dhoni) and it just looks so cute. Therefore, he is my favourite cricketer as he is a family man," Sunny told the media at the launch of a website, 11wickets.com.

Well, now if you ever see Sunny Leone strolling the streets with Virat Kohli, know that its her manager and not the Indian cricket captain.

Watch the video here: