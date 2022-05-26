Sunny Leone might have made the nation dance to her tunes but she has still not managed to be loved by one and all. While celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have collaborated with her on songs and shows, the majority don't. The tag of being a former adult film actress has stayed with Leone despite her having left the industry long, long back.

Sunny on facing discrimination

Sunny, recently opened up about the same and how she faces discrimination. "Of course, everybody has to face rejections. You don't want to feel that way, it affects your day, but then there's tomorrow. You have something else going on. If someone's not giving it to you, you go out and get it. How are you going to satisfy yourself and your career," she said in an interview.

Creating her own brand

The Baby Doll actress also revealed that "clothing brand", "makeup brand" don't associate with her. "There's no makeup brand in India who would put me in their ad film. That hurts, you are like 'I can be just as good as they are'. A clothing brand that won't give clothes to you to wear at an event because they are like you are not big enough for them. Then what do you do? I created my own makeup line, my own clothing brand. It's mine. It's really just about saying 'you know what? Buzz off, I will just create it and make it all about how I want the world to view my brand'," she further told a leading website.